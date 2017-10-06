FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Truck rolls along I-196 in Grand Rapids

Posted 3:50 PM, October 6, 2017, by , Updated at 04:52PM, October 6, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Traffic is slowed on a major Grand Rapids freeway due to a truck rollover.

The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. on westbound I-196 near the Maryland Avenue overpass.  The crash is between the I-96 west exit and the Fuller Street exit.

Michigan State Police tell FOX 17 that the truck driver suffered minor injuries.

They also say they noticed several other motorists taking pictures of the crash and they will be cracking down on that behavior.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment