Truck rolls along I-196 in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Traffic is slowed on a major Grand Rapids freeway due to a truck rollover.

The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. on westbound I-196 near the Maryland Avenue overpass. The crash is between the I-96 west exit and the Fuller Street exit.

Michigan State Police tell FOX 17 that the truck driver suffered minor injuries.

They also say they noticed several other motorists taking pictures of the crash and they will be cracking down on that behavior.