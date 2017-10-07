Consumers warning of potential power outages later on today

Posted 5:36 AM, October 7, 2017, by , Updated at 01:15PM, October 7, 2017

(FOX 17) — Consumers Energy is warning people in southern Michigan of strong storms that are expected to hit later on Saturday.

Consumers says they’re preparing for potential outages, downed wires and other safety hazards, as some of these storms could exceed 50 mile-per-hour winds.

For more information on where outages are reported and how you can be prepared, you can visit their website for some helpful tips.

