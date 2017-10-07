Haunted car wash returns to Muskegon

FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mark your calendars for the third annual Haunted Car Wash happening late October at Van’s Car Wash and Quick Lube.

This is your chance to get a car wash and an awesome scare for $10 with proceeds going to organizations like Muskegon’s men shelter.

The event is only for three days October 25-28 from 7 – 10 p.m. The car wash is located at  2226 Apple Avenue.

Last year more than $5,000 were raised. Below is a video FOX 17 did from last year’s car wash.

