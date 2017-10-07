× House hit by gunfire in Kalamazoo County

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect who fired off a gun and hit a house in Kalamazoo County.

This happened at midnight on Saturday in 1200 block of Laurel Wood Street.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the area and found a house had been hit several times by gunfire.

There is no suspect information and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.