The Kent City Eagles stayed undefeated by keeping Hesperia winless with a 54-19 win.
Kent City 54, Hesperia 19
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Kent City rides big fourth quarter to win over Ravenna
-
Kent City looking to build off best season in school history
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
Kent City 49, Lakeview 23
-
-
Kent City 49, Comstock 20
-
Tapes reveal attempted police cover-up in ex-prosecutor crash
-
Attorneys react to calls showing attempted police cover up in ex-prosecutor crash
-
Game of the Week: Grand Rapids Christian 42, Caledonia 34
-
Bakita and Book Week 6
-
-
Kent Co. honored as first Mich. community to successfully tackle veteran homelessness
-
Game of the Week – Zeeland East beats Holland, 41-12
-
Bulldogs eager to make playoffs