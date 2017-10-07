Police: Kalamazoo man dies in motorcycle crash

Posted 7:39 PM, October 7, 2017, by , Updated at 07:46PM, October 7, 2017

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. on Red Arrow Highway near Territorial Road in Paw Paw Township.

Michigan State Police confirm Richard Setty, 76, of Kalamazoo lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses told police  an older tan 4-door sedan  with rust on the passenger side door was seen behind Setty prior to the crash. Police say the driver of that car may have played a role in the crash. It reportedly was seen driving away from the scene after the crash.

If you have any information call police at (269)-657- 5551.

