Thousands lose power in central Grand Rapids

Posted 4:10 PM, October 7, 2017, by , Updated at 04:32PM, October 7, 2017
power-outage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids was hit with a large power outage in the central part of the city Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

According to Consumers Energy, a total of 6,706 customers lost electrical service at 3:38 p.m. Saturday.

The affected area was bounded by Ann Street on the north, Covell Avenue on the west, Wealthy Street on the south and Bostwick Avenue on the east.

Consumers spokesman Roger Morgenstern told FOX 17 that the cause of the outage is unknown and that crews have been assigned to work on the problem. However, he said it involves the company’s high-voltage system in the center of Grand Rapids.

Consumers estimated that power would be restored for all those affected by 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

 

