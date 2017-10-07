Warm, humid and windy Saturday with showers and storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Saturday we expect temperatures to be well above average and a big warm up from Friday. Afternoon highs will work towards 80 degrees with a warm south/southwest wind. The warm wind will be breezy with wind gusts anywhere from 30-40 mph. Humidity will also keep West Michigan feeling a bit sticky and uncomfortable as dew points stay around the muggy mark at 60 degrees. Winds will also aid to a rough day on Lake Michigan. A small craft advisory and gale watch are in effect until early Sunday.

After a large break in shower activity West Michigan will likely see showers and possible gusty thunderstorms this evening. Anytime between 6-7 pm a cold front will push in giving light to moderate showers with wind gusts possible of reaching 50 mph. These storms are expected to move at a decent pace across the state and have the chance to be severe. We are on the low end for severe weather, but still at a marginal risk with wind gusts being are biggest concern.

Sunshine returns for the second half of the weekend along with continued above average temperatures. West Michigan will hold on to sunshine until the next chance for a few showers by midweek. Temperatures this time of year should be in the lower 60s, but afternoon highs will continue to be well above average through the week.