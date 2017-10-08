× Alcohol blamed after Portage crash sends 2 to hospital

PORTAGE, Mich. — Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in an accident that injured two people Sunday morning.

At 2:05 a.m. Sunday, Portage Department of Public Safety police and fire personnel were dispatched to the intersection of West Kilgore Road and Old Colony Road regarding a two-car personal injury accident.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that a 2013 Honda Pilot had been traveling eastbound on West Kilgore Road when a 2005 Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound on Old Colony Road failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the Honda Pilot.

Two passengers in the Honda Pilot were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the 27-year-old Kalamazoo resident who was operating the Chevrolet Impala was at fault in the accident and suspected of operating under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be submitted to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on those related charges.