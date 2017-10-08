California artist talks about his larger than life ArtPrize piece

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you've been by the Grand Rapids Public Museum chances are you've seen the giant horse sculpture in recent weeks. It stand nearly 9 feet tall and a red glow shines from his heart.

The larger than life creation took roughly 1600 hours to build. Daniel Oropeza, of Orange County, California, built the piece. He says he encouraged visitors to touch the piece because he feels like it was all part of the experience.

“Basically the idea here was first building a horse out of steel," Daniel said. "And then melting glass and copper until they fused together. And then welding the entire thing with bronze.”

Part of the beauty of the sculpture is that it changes from day to night.

"It looks Romanesque by day and New York New York by night.”

He said he had to convert a horse trailer to accommodate the piece for traveling across the country.