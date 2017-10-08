× Get a haircut at JCPenney, make a donation to American Cancer Society

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — JCPenney is showing its support for Breast Cancer Awareness month by offering an incentive for those who get their haircut at any JcPenney salon this weekend.

If you get a haircut on October 7 or 8, a $2 contribution from the haircut will be made to the American Cancer Society until the company reaches its $50,000 goal.

The money will go towards breast cancer research and awareness programs.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and this is just one of the fundraisers happening across the state.

