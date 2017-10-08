Hudsonville church collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

Posted 5:03 AM, October 8, 2017, by , Updated at 06:08AM, October 8, 2017

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- A West Michigan church is paying it forward to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Georgetown Christian Reformed Church, 6475 40th Avenue, is collecting rebuilding supplies for those in need until next week when members of their congregation will leave for Texas to deliver the supplies.

The church needs help packing up a 53- foot semi truck full of the donations.  So far they've collected furniture, tools, household items, building materials and even clothing.

The church's pastor says they put the challenge on their congregation and community and the response has been tremendous.

If you'd like to donate the trailer will be staffed from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday thru Friday next week until the truck leaves for Texas October 13.

