× Largest Empty the Shelters event planned for next weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are ready for a new fur baby in the house mark your calendars for next Saturday. That is when the Bissell Pet Foundation just will host its next Empty the Shelters event.

The event runs all day on October 14, and the foundation says it’ll be the biggest one yet.

They’ll cover adoption fees at shelters and rescues across the state, and all people have to take care of is the licensing fee, which ranges from $7 to $12.

For a list of shelters taking part, head to bissellpetfoundation.org.