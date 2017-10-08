MSP: 1 dead in I-196 crash

Posted 4:58 AM, October 8, 2017, by , Updated at 06:02AM, October 8, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers using I-196 late Saturday night and into Sunday may have noticed a portion of the highway closed following a deadly crash.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Lane Avenue when MSP say a driver went over the center guard rail and one of their passengers were ejected from their vehicle.

That victim, identified as a 23-year-old man from Grand Rapids, died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver and another passenger suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s