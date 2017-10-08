× MSP: 1 dead in I-196 crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers using I-196 late Saturday night and into Sunday may have noticed a portion of the highway closed following a deadly crash.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Lane Avenue when MSP say a driver went over the center guard rail and one of their passengers were ejected from their vehicle.

That victim, identified as a 23-year-old man from Grand Rapids, died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver and another passenger suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.