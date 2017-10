× Nearly 2,000 without power in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Consumers Energy Outage map shows nearly 2,000 customers are without power in Kalamazoo.

The outage was first reported around 11:56 p.m. Saturday night.

Consumers estimates power to be restored by 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

It is not clear what caused the outage. To view the outage map, click here.