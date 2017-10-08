× Police looking suspects after reported armed robbery in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say they are looking for suspects after a reported armed robbery Saturday night.

It happened around 10:06 p.m. at the Sunny Mart on East Cork Street in Kalamazoo.

Police say three men entered the store with handguns and one of them struck the clerk before ordering him to the floor. The second suspect reportedly stole money from the cash register before they ran off.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, one suspect was a black male, and the other two were white or light-skinned males. The suspects were between approximately 5’8”- 6’0”. The black male suspect was wearing a dark-colored sleeveless shirt. Police say the second suspect was wearing a long sleeve dark-colored Adidas brand hooded sweatshirt and the third was wearing a long-sleeve dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. All three had bandanas covering their faces and they were reportedly carrying semiautomatic handguns.

If you have any information, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.