× Power restored to nearly 2,000 without power in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Power has been restored to nearly 2,000 customers who were without power in Kalamazoo.

The outage was first reported around 11:56 p.m. Saturday night and was restored by 4 a.m. Sunday.

A Consumers Energy spokesperson tells FOX 17 the outage was caused by a failed transformer.

An exact cause is not known, but it may have been because of a lightning strike from Saturday night’s storms.