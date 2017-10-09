× 4.6M Michigan residents impacted by Equifax breach

LANSING, Mich. — According to the Michigan Attorney General’s office, nearly 4.6 million Michigan residents were impacted by the Equifax breach that occurred in May.

In total, nearly 145.5 million Americans were affected.

The breach released Social Security numbers, birthdates, and addresses. There were also some cases in which credit card information and driver’s license numbers were stolen.

When this breach was originally announced, Equifax reported that approximately 200,000 consumers’ credit card numbers were released, but that number increased in October when the company announced there was an additional 2.5 million affected.

If you want to check if your information was part of the breach, you can visit Equifax’s Cybersecurity Incident and Important Consumer Information site.