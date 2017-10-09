4-year-old girl finds gun in Traverse City mall bathroom

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a loaded handgun found in the bathroom of a mall by a 4-year-old girl.

Deputies say that Friday evening, they were called to the Macy’s at the Grand Traverse Mall. A 4-year-old girl was using the men’s restroom with her father when she found the loaded handgun in holster, hanging on a railing in the stall.

The man turned the gun over to the responding deputy. Investigators are tracking the serial number found on the gun to find its owner.

The case is still under investigation.