6 healthy snack hacks for busy families

Today’s families are busy and on the go, here are six solutions to keep your family healthy in simple and convenient ways!

ZeroWater Pitcher - start at $19.99

ZeroWater is a five stage filtration device that is certified to reduce lead, chromium and other heavy metals by the NSF.

ZeroWater is easy to use for all family members, just pour into a reusable water bottle to keep the family hydrated with clean water.

Not all filters are created equal, most families think that all water filters take out all contaminants and this is not true. Just like we are reading labels for other foods, families should be reading labels on all water filters as well.

Zerowater is a 5-stage compared to the 2 stage conventional filters most of us are used to thinking about. Zerowater's technology (ion exchange) takes out more contaminants than other filters on the market.

Sweet Earth Organic Burritos- $3.49 each

Oct is National Vegetarian Month and more people are reducing their meat intake. Everyone including meat eaters, flexitarians and vegetarians will think these new organic burritos from Sweet Earth are delicious.

They're handy to have in your freezer, heat and eat in minutes.

Food you can feel good about. They're loaded with nutrients, high in protein and fiber

The Mayan and the Brazilian are two great new organic plant based burritos available at Meijer; Whole Foods and Target. The light tortilla is a blend of corn and wheat; black beans, vegetables, spices.

kidsWATER- start at $3.99

Our mission is to replace sugary juice boxes with a healthier sugar free option.

Children ages 4-8 eat an average of 21 teaspoons/day of added sugar (this is equivalent to over 70 pounds of added sugar per year!) Compare this to the recommended 3 teaspoons/day of added sugar for this age group. Cutting sugar from kids' drinks is one of the easiest ways to make a major change in how much added sugar your child gets every day!

kidsWATER was created by a dentist (who is also a mom to 3 little ones!)

Viewers can use the promo code HEALTHYHACKS to get 20% off on orders placed online.

Cali’flour Foods Pizza Crust- start at $12.95 (2)

4 simple ingredients in our low-carb variety (almost an entire head of cauliflower, a little egg, cheese, and spices) and we have the only vegan cauliflower pizza crust on the market.

No preservatives, no added sugar, no nonsense!

Low carb and low calorie.

Guilt free pizza and it's delicious!

Wise Apple Meals and Snacks- $34.95 for 5-pack

Chef Tony and the research team work directly with kids to taste test and through our Junior Chef program Wise Apple create new menu items that designed by kids.

We have kid friendly menu items as well as the opportunities for kids to learn about and participate in making food and making choices about food.

Balanced approach to nutrition - Wise Apple offers a variety of choices - protein, fruit, vegetable, sweet treat. We believe eating healthy is a balance between offering nutritious, real foods, giving kids some control of their meals and snacks, and aiding them in learning how to adopt a healthy lifestyle overall.

Customize - Wise Apple is ready to serve food that fits into your life. Each pack includes four pods that neatly snap into the Wise Apple carrying tray. Pick from a variety of preselected combinations or mix and match a variety of components including fruit, protein, veggies and sweet treats to create a tasty meal that meets your individual allergy or dietary preferences.

Help build autonomy and good habits with your kids - the easy to use Wise Apple meal planner helps parents and kids work together to select meals kids will eat.

Use code FOX17DEAL for $20 off first week

Cherryvale Farms Baking Mixes- $5.99