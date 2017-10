COLOMA, Mich. – Coloma High and Middle schools went into lockdown earlier Monday due to reports of a weapon at one of the schools.

The superintendent of schools, Peter Bush, tells FOX 17 that students were locked into classrooms. Police searched the high school and found nothing. The lockdown was lifted at the high school just before 1:00 p.m.

The middle school was also searched and was on soft lockdown.

No weapons have been found.