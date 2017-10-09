Lose weight without going to the gym at My Pure Health Solutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Continue to struggle with weight loss and eating healthy? Transform your health and get your life back on track with My Pure Health Solutions.

Weight loss isn't a one-size-fits-all process; different people have different metabolisms so losing weight and exercise isn't always the perfect combination to shave off 20 pounds. My Pure Health Solutions works with clients to get to the root cause of why they can't lose weight.

Dr. Mark McCullough of My Pure Health Solutions says over 90 percent of clients have tried multiple programs and lost weight, but gain it all back with some extra weight.

My Pure Health Solutions' weight loss program doesn't require exerciser and doesn't involve prepackaged meals or shakes. The program allows people to eat real food that helps reset the metabolism, allowing people to lose weight faster.

According to Dr. McCullough, a client loses anywhere from 20 to 40 pounds during their program on average.

Interested in signing up? My Pure Health Solutions is offering Morning Mix viewers a special offer of a consultation and examination for just $27 (a $99 value.)

Learn more about My Pure Health Solutions or sign up for their program at mypurehealthsolutions.com