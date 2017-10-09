Police: 2 arrested after high-speed motorcycle chase, crash

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say two people are in custody Monday after a high-speed motorcycle chase in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department says in a release that at an officer attempted to pull over a motorcyclist who was driving at a high rate of speed on northbound Riverview Drive near Parchmount Avenue.

The motorcyclist, a 43-year-old Cooper Township man, fled, eventually driving east on E. G Avenue and then south on Mt. Olivet Road, according to a release. Police say the officer ended the chase because of the motorcyclist’s speed.

A short time after the initial chase was called off, police say another officer spotted the motorcycle in the area of Mt. Olivet and Riverview Drive. Witnesses tell police that the motorcyclist crashed while trying to turn onto Riverview.

The driver and a female passenger on the motorcycle then allegedly fled the crash scene and went into the Kalamazoo River. They both eventually surrendered to police, according to a release.

Police say the motorcycle the man was driving was reported stolen in late September. He will face several charges including fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing officers, according to a release.

The passenger on the motorcycle was arrested on an outstanding warrant.