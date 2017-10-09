Police investigate shooting in SW Grand Rapids; one injured

500 block of Shamrock SW, Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are investigation a shooting on the southwest side of Grand Rapids Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Shamrock Street SW, according to Grand Rapids Police. They say they were called to the area on reports of people fighting and shooting at each other.

One person, who was wounded in the hand and buttocks, was arrested after a short chase on foot.  His injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

A second person remains at large.  Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

