Police: Paw Paw man faces drug charges after 6th DUI arrest

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a 54-year-old Paw Paw man was arrested for suspected drug use on Sunday morning and his sixth driving under the influence offense.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 51000 block of 30th Street in Van Buren County’s Almena Township.

Police responded to a report of a person sleeping in their vehicle. The man reportedly was found outside the vehicle, sleeping in a lawn chair.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, they discovered the driver hit a tree before getting out at the property and falling asleep in the chair.

Authorities say they suspected the man was on drugs and found an 1/4 of an ounce of meth on him, as well as prescription medication. He was also reportedly out on parole. His name has not been released.

He was taken to the Van Buren County Jail.