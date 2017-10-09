× Study suggests prenatal vitamins reduces child’s risk for autism

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A new study suggests that taking multivitamins during pregnancy can reduce a child’s risk of developing autism.

Researchers analyzed more than 125 million mothers and their babies in Sweden.

In the study, the odds of autism in the group of women taking vitamins were 30% lower.

Multivitamins were also associated with a lower likelihood of child autism with intellectual disability.

Researchers say it’s still too early to recommend multivitamins specifically for lowering autism risk.

Pregnant women are already urged to take prenatals to prevent certain birth defects.

It’s estimated that about one in every 68 people in the U.S. has some form of autism, boys more often than girls.