Suspect in fatal Battle Creek shooting arrested

Posted 9:39 PM, October 9, 2017, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting is in custody.

According to a Monday release from police, a 24-year-old man was arrested after coming to the Battle Creek Police Department with his family.  He faces felony murder charges in the death of 22-year-old Kyle Brown.

Brown was found shot to death Oct. 4 in an apartment on Rambling Lane.  Authorities say that the suspect went to Brown’s apartment for a drug deal and then allegedly stole his handgun and shot him.

The suspect will be identified when he is formally charged.

