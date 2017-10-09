Suspect in fatal Battle Creek shooting arrested

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting is in custody.

According to a Monday release from police, a 24-year-old man was arrested after coming to the Battle Creek Police Department with his family. He faces felony murder charges in the death of 22-year-old Kyle Brown.

Brown was found shot to death Oct. 4 in an apartment on Rambling Lane. Authorities say that the suspect went to Brown’s apartment for a drug deal and then allegedly stole his handgun and shot him.

The suspect will be identified when he is formally charged.