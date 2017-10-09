Witnesses: woman, 59, runs stop signs, rolls vehicle into corn field

Posted 3:16 AM, October 9, 2017

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Witnesses told police that the driver of a vehicle involved in a rollover crash Sunda y night in Cass County didn’t slow down for a stop sign, passed another vehicle stopped and hit an embankment before rolling and coming to a stop in a nearby cornfield.

The driver of that vehicle, Tina Slate, 59, rolled her vehicle near the intersection of Gage Street and Atwood Road.

Slate was ejected from her vehicle, and according to police was airlifted from Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac to Southbend Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

It is unclear what caused this crash but police believe alcohol was not a factor.

 

