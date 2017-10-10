× Empty the Shelters event this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -If you are in the market for a new pet, this weekend may just be the right time for you.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is holding an Empty the Shelters event Saturday across Michigan. The foundation is paying for adoption fees at more than 75 shelters and rescue organizations across the state on October 14.

Several shelters in West Michigan are participating, including the Humane Society of West Michigan, the Kent County Animal Shelter, Harbor Humane Society in West Olive, the Humane Society and Animal Rescue of Muskegon County, the Barry County Animal Shelter, and the Kalamazoo Animal Rescue. Several more listings and other details are available at this link.

Families that adopt on October 14 will be required to pay licensing fees for their pet. The foundation is providing a leash for dogs, a collar for cats and wellness information and coupons for new pet owners. You are recommended to contact the shelter you want to adopt from before the event to learn of any other requirements that are needed.

BISSELL says that by emptying the shelters, the organizations involved are then required to partner with other animal welfare groups to refill the empty spaces.