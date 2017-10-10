Excellence in Education – October 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 10, 2017 – A Bay County educator known for her commitment to help students succeed and for her leadership to expand and enrich the academic offerings at her school has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Paula Holland, teaches fourth- and fifth-graders in a split classroom at the State Street Academy in Bay City. The public school academy offers preschool through fifth grade programs and a special education program for students with special needs.

Winners of the weekly award receive a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize, and a $500 grant to their classroom, school or school district. One of the weekly winners will be selected as the Educator of the Year and will receive a $10,000 cash prize.

