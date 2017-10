Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jazz trumpeter, Michael Moss, is coming to West Michigan to perform with the Michigan State University Jazz Orchestra One.

He'll be performing at the following locations this week:

Wednesday, October 11, Byron Center High School VanSingle Center, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 12, West Ottawa Center for The Performing Arts, 7 p.m.

Can't make it to either of these performances? Watch the video above to watch Mossman perform with MSU Associate Professor of Trumpet, Etienne Charles.