Man fires at attacking dog in Detroit, fatally shoots woman

Posted 6:37 AM, October 10, 2017, by

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a woman who was being attacked by a stray dog in Detroit has been fatally shot after a man fired a gun at the dog and hit her instead.

Detroit police say the woman was mauled while walking on Monday evening, was shot and was taken to a hospital, where she died. The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released. Police responded and searched for the dog, but it wasn’t immediately found.

Detroit police Captain Darin Szilagy says the man lived in the area. Szilagy says he was trying to be a “good Samaritan” and had a license to carry a concealed weapon. Szilagy says it’s a tragic story, but notes “we’re responsible for every round we fire.”

The shooting is under investigation and prosecutors likely will review the case.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Darby Wing

    If this is true, it is a horrible outcome; and the shooter should be held to the same standard that a police officer who did the same. When was the last time an officer was prosecuted for such and was not given qualified immunity?

    Reply