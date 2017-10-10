Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. How lucky would it be if the 11 millionth guest arrived at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park around 11 a.m? Well that's estimated to happen this morning!

The organization has seen record attendance since opening the Japanese Garden in 2015 and since hosting a special exhibition earlier this year.

Meijer Gardens welcomed over 775,000 visitors in 2015, making it the most successful year on record. The 11 millionth guest is expected around 11 a.m. today.

2. Want to know where to find Vander Mill Cider? The popular brewery based in Spring Lake just announced a major, statewide expansion, spreading it's cider to more locations.

Vander Mill has been working with Imperial Beverage to distribute its products since 2013, but up until yesterday, they weren't selling in Oakland or Macomb Counties on the east side of the state.

Vander Mill said Monday's expansion means they can better serve the greater Detroit area. The company has been making cider since 2008.

3. The Broadway hit musical "Wicked" will be taking the stage in Grand Rapids later this month, and you could get tickets for as low as $25.

"A Day of Performance Lottery" for a limited number of orchestra seats will be held at DeVos Performance Hall October 18 through November 5.

Two and one-half hours prior to each performance, people who come to the box office will have their names placed in a lottery drum. Thirty minutes later, names will be drawn for a limited number of orchestra seats at $25 each, cash only.

It'll be limited to two tickets per person and the lottery participants must have a valid photo ID with them as well.

4. Whether women get them on thrift stores, or spend thousands of dollars, today is dedicated to the ultimate accessory, the purse. It's National Handbag Day!

Handbags are a useful item that can also make a big fashion statement. They come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and cost anywhere from a few bucks to thousands of dollars.

There's usually a handbag that works for everyone, whatever their taste.

5. Oreo is coming out with another limited edition flavor, but this time you're going to have to guess what it is.

Anyone who can figure out Oreo's mystery flavor could be eligible for a chance to win $50,000. Those who correctly guess the right flavor will be considered for the Grand Prize.

Five $10,000 prizes are also going to be offered.

You're only allowed one guess each day during the sweepstakes period which ends on November 30. Visit oreomystery.com for more details.