Police: Man killed after 2-vehicle crash in Sparta Township

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff’s investigators say 25-year-old Matthew Calderon Parada of Kent City was killed in a late-afternoon crash Tuesday in Sparta Township.

They say his Volvo was struck by a semi-tractor trailer on Fruit Ridge Avenue, south of 16 Mile Road, around 3:40 p.m. Both vehicles left the roadway, prompting police to shut down Fruit Ridge Avenue between 15 Mile and 16 Mile roads.

According to a police news release, the 56-year-old semi driver, Bernd Winterberg of Stanton, is recovering from his injuries after being taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Police say an investigation into the accident is underway.

Assisting Sheriff’s deputies at the scene were responders from the Michigan State Police, Rockford Ambulance, Sparta and Kent City Fire departments.