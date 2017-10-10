Police: Man killed after 2-vehicle crash in Sparta Township

Posted 10:42 PM, October 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:47PM, October 10, 2017

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff’s investigators say 25-year-old Matthew Calderon Parada of Kent City was killed in a late-afternoon crash Tuesday in Sparta Township.

They say his Volvo was struck by a semi-tractor trailer on Fruit Ridge Avenue, south of 16 Mile Road, around 3:40 p.m.  Both vehicles left the roadway, prompting police to shut down Fruit Ridge Avenue between 15 Mile and 16 Mile roads.

According to a police news release, the 56-year-old semi driver, Bernd Winterberg of Stanton, is recovering from his injuries after being taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Police say an investigation into the accident is underway.

Assisting Sheriff’s deputies at the scene were responders from the Michigan State Police, Rockford Ambulance, Sparta and Kent City Fire departments.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s