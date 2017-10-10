Statistician Jim Martin still loves his job after 40 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jim Martin has been keeping the stats for Grand Rapids Catholic Central football, basketball and baseball for 40 years. This weekend Martin will be inducted into the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Hall of Honor for his service. His position at CC is completely voluntary.

"I enjoyed it because I was also coaching over at St. Thomas and eventually over at St John Vianney so I knew the kids coming through the program" Martin said. "I think this is really the first year that I don't have a kid that I coached that I am keeping stats for, now I am actually keeping stas for the sons of the kids that I coached for."

One thing that Martin had not seen before last Friday night was a single rushing effort like that of Catholic Central senior Nolan Fugate who ran for 477 yards in the win over Comstock Park.

"It's like any sporting event you never know what you are going to see and there is always the opportunity for the once in a great while" Martin added. "He broke a record that had been set it 1965, so it is always fun to see that."

This Friday night will be another chapter in the Grand Rapids Catholic Central and West Catholic football rivalry, Martin has seen a lot of these games over the years.

"I've seen most of the matches between Catholic, Martin said. "All totaled I've seen and kept score for about nine thousand games in the various sports and it is always fun when Catholic and West Catholic get on the field for."

Friday night's match up is for the OK Blue title and will be played at Fifth Third Ballpark.