Supreme Court dismisses 1 of 2 travel ban cases

Posted 7:53 PM, October 10, 2017, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has dismissed one of two cases concerning President Donald Trump’s ban on visitors from mostly Muslim countries.

The court got rid of a case that originated in Maryland and involves a ban that has now expired and been replaced by a new version.

But the justices took no action on a separate case from Hawaii. That dispute concerns both the travel ban and a separate ban on refugees.

The refugee ban itself does not expire until Oct. 24.

The court’s action suggests it also will dismiss the second case and step away from the controversy, at least for now.

New challenges already have been filed against the new travel policy and could return to the court.

