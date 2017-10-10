× Woman arrested for stabbing man, 29, with fork

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man, 29, is being treated for stab wounds from a fork after he was assaulted by a woman, 18, in the 11000 Block of Riverside Drive in White Pigeon Township.

According to police, the woman stabbed the man multiple times in the head and neck areas.

The male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The teen is in custody and is facing charges of felonious assault and an outstanding warrant.