Woman avoids more jail time in veterans home abuse case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A woman convicted of misdemeanor abuse at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans has avoided additional jail time in the case.

Surveillance video showed an employee rolling an 83-year-old man and his wheelchair into a desk in March 2016. Laurie Botbyl was fired and charged earlier this year with fourth-degree vulnerable adult abuse. Documents showed the man had possible bruises and a skin tear.

Botbyl was convicted in August and sentenced Monday to fines, costs and a work program. She was given one day in jail with credit for time that she already served.

Botbyl has previously said that she knew she was wrong.