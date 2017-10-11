Bakita and Book Week 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Week 8 has significant implications all across West Michigan, Jason and Bret break down all the biggest match ups on the Blitz.

Here is how the Blitz Top 10 poll voting went this week:

Jason Hutton

1. Muskegon

2. East GR

3. Mona Shores

4. Forest Hills Central

5. GR Catholic Central

6. Zeeland East

7. West Catholic

8. West Ottawa

9. GR Christian

10. Zeeland West

Bret Bakita

1. Muskegon

2. GR Catholic Central

3. Mona Shores

4. East GR

5. Forest Hills Central

6. Zeeland East

7. Kelloggsville

8. West Ottawa

9. West Catholic

10. GR Christian

Chris Gorski

1. Muskegon

2. East GR

3. GR Catholic Central

4. Mona Shores

5. Forest Hills Central

6. Zeeland East

7. West Ottawa

8. West Catholic

9. Zeeland West

10. Muskegon Catholic Central

Snooze2You

1. Muskegon

2. Mona Shores

3. Forest Hills Central

4. East GR

5. West Ottawa

6. Zeeland East

7. GR Catholic Central

8. West Catholic

9. Zeeland West

10. Portage Central

Kyle Mills

1. Muskegon

2. Mona Shores

3. East GR

4. Forest Hills Central

5. GR Catholic Central

6. Zeeland East

7. West Ottawa

8. West Catholic

9. Kelloggsville

10. South Christian