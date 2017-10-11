Bandana-wearing bandit holds up B.C. restaurant at gunpoint

Image Courtesy: Battle Creek Police Facebook page

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. —  The Battle Creek Police Department says a man with a bandana covering his face robbed a restaurant at gunpoint Wednesday night.

The location was the 100 block of Vale Street, and the hold-up happened shortly before 9 o’clock.

Police say the suspect is white, about 5-feet-4 to 5-feet-6 inches tall, with a stocky build. They say he was wearing all dark clothing, including dark shoes with white soles. The weapon he held was said to be a silver- or chrome-colored handgun.

If you have more information about the crime, you may contact the Battle Creek Police Department or Silent Observer.

