Breast Cancer Awareness: What happens when you get a mammogram

The key to prevent breast cancer is early detection, but so many women worry about what happens when they go get a mammogram.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner spoke with Dr. Geoffrey Remes at Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion about prevention, who is at high risk, and the more advanced tests that are saving lives.

Interested in learning more? On Wednesday, October 18, Spectrum Health will be hosting their Candid Conversations series at East Kentwood High School Fine Arts Auditorium. The event starts at 4 p.m. with informational booths and refreshments, followed by the Candid Conversations discussion at 5.

To register for the free event, go to spectrumhealth.org/betty-ford-event.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616) 267-8225.