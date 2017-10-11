Dematic announces another round of layoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 200 jobs may potentially be lost at a manufacturing facility in Grand Rapids.

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (“WARN”) letter dated Oct. 10, Dematic said they anticipate laying off 30-50 people every month until the end of the year at their 507 Plymouth Ave. location. In December, however, they expect more than 50 employees could lose their job.

A business is required to issue a WARN notice if there’s going to be a round of mass layoffs.

There’s a list of 204 potentially affected employees on the second page of the letter.

Dematic announced another mass layoff – 255 jobs – in July.