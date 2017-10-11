Deputies: man arrested for sexually assaulting several minors

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A tip made to Calhoun County investigators about several minors being sexually assaulted led to an arrest.

Calhoun County deputies learned about a criminal sexual conduct complaint with several minors as victims. After interviewing several people, deputies got a warrant to search a home on Hickory Nut Lane in Springfield.

A 62-year-old suspect wasn’t in the home but was found at a nearby business. He was arrested for rape and several counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct.

The investigation into the matter continues, which deputies say could result in further charges against the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.