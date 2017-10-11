× Facebook outage affecting users around the world

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Facebook is down for thousands of users Wednesday.

At the peak, nearly 12,000 people reported to downdetector.com they could not access the social media site.

At FOX 17, we could check messages, but could not post items that hadn’t been already scheduled.

About 40 percent of reporters said they experienced a total blackout, 36 percent said they were unable to login and 23 percent reported they could not access the Facebook app.

Facebook has not responded at this time.

Several users were reporting issues with Instagram as well.