Hudsonville daycare facing allegations of neglect, verbally abusing kids

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - Creative Kids Day Care is facing allegations of children being physically and verbally abused in a special investigation led by the state.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is spearheading the investigation, making their 25-page report public on social media. The daycare is required to respond to the allegations with an action plan 15 days after it was filed. The report was filed on September 26, which makes the plan due Wednesday.

FOX 17 spoke with one of the families involved on Wednesday. Lisa Coykendall, and her husband Tony, were the ones who originally made a post online, saying she found out about the recent report and surprisingly wasn't shocked to hear the news. Coykendall alleges their 7-month-old son was left in a bouncer the majority of the day.

LARA has confirmed several allegations of physical and verbal abuse, documenting findings of children younger than 30-months being placed into 'time out' in a 'rough manner.' Investigators also witnessed younger children being called "dumb" or "stupid" by lead teachers and directors, along with other staff members yelling at children.

We also spoke with the operator of Creative Kids who, at the time, did not want to address the allegations.

LARA's website shows that Creative Kids has had seven special investigations since August of 2014. You can see them here.

