Kent Co deputies looking for missing man

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Kent County deputies are looking for a missing man who wandered away Wednesday afternoon.

Michael “Chester” Cherpes, 31, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. walking away from the 400 block of E. Muskegon St and hasn’t been seen since. Deputies say he has a condition that impairs his sense of direction.

Cherpes is 5’11” and has blonde/orange hair. He was last seen wearing a brown coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on where Cherpes may be should call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100.