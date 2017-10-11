Michigan State welcomes expectations, pressure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Michigan State returns 4 of its top 5 scores from last season when the team won 20 games and qualified for the NCAA Tournament for a 20th straight year.

Sophomore Miles Bridges leads the charge, the sophomore averaged 16.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season and surprised many when he decided not to go to the NBA.

The Spartans should be a preseason top 5 team nationally when the rankings come out and those expectations are what the strive for.

"There should be expectations, there better be expectations, there should be pressure, there better be pressure" head coach Tom Izzo said Wednesday at media day. "I think they know why they came here I know why I'm here and I haven't left, I love it, I love the pressure because it means you're in the right place."

Michigan State opens exhibition play October 26th at home against Ferris State.