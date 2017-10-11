Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Did you know that Grand Rapids, the city, has sisters? They're spread all over the world, and delegates from two of them are in Grand Rapids this week.

Teachers, business and community leaders from Poland and Japan made the trip to West Michigan. For some of them, this was their first time in the United States.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss says a few of the reasons we paired up as sister cities is because we all have a shared history with freshwater coastlines and the furniture industry. Grand Rapids has three other sister cities in Italy, Ghana and Mexico.

President Eisenhower started the sister cities program in the 1950s. The delegates from both countries are set to leave Wednesday.

2. John Ball Zoo and Harmony Hall Brewing are teaming up to raise money for the Wildlife Conservation Fund, and they're enlisting the help of one of its newest, cutest residents.

Wyatt, the red panda, made his debut at the zoo over the summer. Now through the rest of the month, people can get a Red Panda Ale at Harmony Hall. For each beer sold, a dollar will be donated to the fund.

On Sunday, the hall is hosting John Ball Zoo Day, which will include several other ways to raise money for the fund. Wyatt is part of the Species Survival Plan at the zoo, which is a breeding program for endangered animals.

3. If you've noticed extra runners in your neighborhood, they could be lacing up for the 14th annual Running of the Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon this weekend.

Events include the 26.2 mile marathon, the 13.1 mile foster swift half marathon, the Pepsi Zero Sugar Marathon Relay, and the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Grand Rapids Marathon.

There will be over 4,500 participants from more than 40 states and Canada.

For the complete schedule and to register, head to grandrapidsmarathon.com.

4. A frozen taste of Detroit is coming to a store near you! Hudsonville Ice Cream is officially introducing its flavor of Detroit contest winner, "Comeback Cooler", in select stores this month.

The new twist on the traditional Boston Cooler favorite is made with a vernors-inspired ginger ale taste that is mixed with the Holland company's award-winning french vanilla ice cream.

The limited-edition flavor will be produced in a small, sensational batch and will be available for a limited time.

Comeback Cooler, which was submitted by a Plymouth resident, was selected from more than 2,500 entries that were judged based on flavor potential, creativity of the flavor name and the explanation of inspiration for the flavor.

5. Google says it will soon move to Detroit's tech-aspiring downtown area and double its space from the 17,000-square-feet it occupies in Birmingham, just north of the city.

Also, the company plans to expand the office's 100-employee workforce, but it isn't known by how much. The office focuses on automotive advertising, and opened about a decade ago.

Google recently unveiled a larger campus in Ann arbor, home to the University of Michigan.