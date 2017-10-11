Muskegon and Mona Shores meet for the OK Black title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON SHORES, Mich.--- Muskegon and Mona Shores have split the last four O-K Black conference championships between themselves at two a piece. This Friday the undefeated Sailors will play host to fellow unbeaten Muskegon with the conference crown once again on the line.

Mona Shores had to run an early season gauntlet against Canton, Zeeland West and Rockford before settling into conference play. The Sailors have averaged over 44 points a game but lost Damari Roberson for the season in a game against Jenison.

Muskegon faced it's toughest challenge to date in week 2 when they traveled to Lincolnshire Stevenson in Illinois for a 28-7 victory but have outscored their in State opponents 372-14 en route to a 7-0 record.

The two teams have played 6 times since both joined the O-K Black with Muskegon holding a 4-2 edge in the series from that point.