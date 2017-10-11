× Muskegon County date rapist sentenced

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man who was convicted for drugging and raping several women received his jail sentence.

Larry Stiff will spend the next 24 to 51 years behind bars. He and co-defendant Joshua Humphrey were accused of date raping up to 25 women around Muskegon County.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says victims had their alcoholic drinks drugged by the pair before they were raped.

Stiff, 31, will be credited for 458 days served. Humphrey, 34, was sentenced to 28 to 51 years in June for two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.