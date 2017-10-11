Muskegon County date rapist sentenced

Posted 9:33 PM, October 11, 2017, by

Larry Stiff

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man who was convicted for drugging and raping several women received his jail sentence.

Larry Stiff will spend the next 24 to 51 years behind bars. He and co-defendant Joshua Humphrey were accused of date raping up to 25 women around Muskegon County.

Joshua Humphrey

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says victims had their alcoholic drinks drugged by the pair before they were raped.

Stiff, 31, will be credited for 458 days served. Humphrey, 34, was sentenced to 28 to 51 years in June for two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s